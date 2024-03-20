NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 12,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 280,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

