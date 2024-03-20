WAX Achieves Market Cap of $266.43 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $266.43 million and $22.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,150,203,189 coins and its circulating supply is 3,423,346,969 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,149,974,235.7379336 with 3,423,118,016.712899 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07332809 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $26,718,583.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

