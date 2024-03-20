Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 10.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $65,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 39,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

