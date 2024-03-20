Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $26,892.04 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,892.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00035133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

