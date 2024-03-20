Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 747,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,610. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.