Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP remained flat at $165.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,052. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

