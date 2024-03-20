Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,778 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

