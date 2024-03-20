Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,772. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

