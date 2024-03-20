CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.44

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 306439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 122,886 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.