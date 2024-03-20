Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 20181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

