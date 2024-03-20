Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.56

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 3598277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

