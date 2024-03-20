Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.83

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 89161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

