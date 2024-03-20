Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.57

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.57 and last traded at $96.45, with a volume of 215884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

