Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 20th (AR, ATMU, BBY, ELM, ES, ESRT, FMC, GTE, IP, KBR)

Research Analysts' upgrades for Wednesday, March 20th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Elementis (LON:ELM) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

