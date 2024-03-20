Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.65

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.57, with a volume of 31139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.