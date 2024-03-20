iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.24

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.24 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 16553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,062,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

