Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

CMG stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.29. 31,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3500873 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

