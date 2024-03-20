Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,768,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.38. 1,349,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,028. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $184.89 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

