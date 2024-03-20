Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $279.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

