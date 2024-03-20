Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,026,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,247,973. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.