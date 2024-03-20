Raymond James Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $16.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 119,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,561. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

