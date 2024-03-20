Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IVPAF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,675. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

