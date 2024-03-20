Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s current price.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Shares of IVPAF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,675. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
