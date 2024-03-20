Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

