Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Block stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. 2,487,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 475.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

