Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,313. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,375 shares of company stock valued at $286,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.