Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

