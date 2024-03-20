Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The company had a trading volume of 303,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

