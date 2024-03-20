Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 446 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $71,621,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,158. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 3,801,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418,169. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.