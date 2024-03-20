Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,185. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $579.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

