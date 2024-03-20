Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.87

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 974488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $70,917,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $34,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

