AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.09

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 358372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Stock Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
