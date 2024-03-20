Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.32

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 396400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Vistra by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

