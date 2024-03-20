Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $482.24

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $482.24 and last traded at $476.67, with a volume of 29354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $477.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

