iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.02

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.02 and last traded at $125.84, with a volume of 8068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

