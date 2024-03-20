Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.67

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 286888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

