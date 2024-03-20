Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High at $297.11

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $297.11 and last traded at $296.25, with a volume of 48539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.03.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

