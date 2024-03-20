BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.67

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.67 and last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 1057423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

