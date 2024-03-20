Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.25

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 32189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

