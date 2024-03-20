Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.82

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.82 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 10581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 846.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

