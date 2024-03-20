Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.82

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.82 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 10581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 846.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.