Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $647.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 645.40 ($8.22), with a volume of 2769717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.80 ($7.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.15) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 543.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($126,484.02). Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.