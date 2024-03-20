Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $647.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 645.40 ($8.22), with a volume of 2769717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.80 ($7.90).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.15) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,190.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 601.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($126,484.02). Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

