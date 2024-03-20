Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.63. 1,254,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,770,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1959531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

