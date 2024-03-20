New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Up 2.8%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 101,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,253,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1216931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.