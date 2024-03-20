CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

