Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

