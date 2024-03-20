Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

