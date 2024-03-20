Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.19 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.08 and its 200-day moving average is $573.44.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

