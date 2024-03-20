City Holding Co. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

NYSE:ACN opened at $378.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

