Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in February

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HMN opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,077 shares of company stock worth $2,502,021. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

